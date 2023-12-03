D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $145,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

