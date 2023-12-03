Critical Contrast: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) versus Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A NICE 14.11% 13.06% 8.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cloopen Group and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NICE 0 1 8 0 2.89

Valuation & Earnings

NICE has a consensus price target of $249.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.10%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

This table compares Cloopen Group and NICE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million N/A -$75.43 million N/A N/A NICE $2.18 billion 5.50 $265.95 million $4.92 38.31

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NICE beats Cloopen Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems. The company also provides sky counter that offers remote audio and video services for enterprise customers; instant messaging and enterprise work center services; SMS verification, international SMS, and SMS sending platform services; and international voice, voice notification, two-way calling, and voice verification code services. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including enterprise general, insurance, government, car, manufacture, and port. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

