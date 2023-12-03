Contrasting Nauticus Robotics (KITT) and The Competition

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -211.19% -299.39% -35.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nauticus Robotics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 90 212 313 7 2.38

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 229.55%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million -$28.26 million -2.68 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $713.28 million $15.10 million -5.63

Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics rivals beat Nauticus Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

