Contrasting Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) & Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Best Buy and Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Best Buy 1 8 6 0 2.33 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Best Buy currently has a consensus price target of $75.64, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Best Buy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Best Buy is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Best Buy 2.93% 49.13% 8.81% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Best Buy and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Best Buy and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Best Buy $46.30 billion 0.35 $1.42 billion $5.80 12.66 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 36.70

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard. Best Buy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Best Buy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Best Buy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Best Buy pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Best Buy pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Best Buy has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Best Buy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Best Buy beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products. The company's stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products; and other products, such as baby, food and beverage, luggage, outdoor living, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides consultation, delivery, design, installation, memberships, repair, set-up, technical support, health-related, and warranty-related services. The company offers its products through stores and websites under the Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Health, Buy Mobile, CST, Current Health, Geek Squad, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, Home, TechLiquidators, and Yardbird brands, as well as domain names comprising bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, yardbird.com, and bestbuy.ca. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. In addition, it operates and licenses stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

