Contrasting argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Belite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Belite Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Belite Bio and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belite Bio N/A N/A -$12.65 million N/A N/A argenx $993.64 million 26.99 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -109.11

Analyst Ratings

Belite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Belite Bio and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belite Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 argenx 1 2 16 1 2.85

Belite Bio currently has a consensus price target of $41.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. argenx has a consensus price target of $546.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given argenx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe argenx is more favorable than Belite Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Belite Bio has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Belite Bio and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belite Bio N/A N/A N/A argenx -22.70% -12.40% -11.12%

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients. The company is also developing LBS-009, an anti-retinol binding protein 4 oral therapy targeting liver disease, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and gout, which is in the preclinical development phase. Belite Bio, Inc was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California. Belite Bio, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Lin Bioscience International Ltd.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

