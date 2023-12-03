CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CONMED by 7.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Shares of CNMD opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. CONMED has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

