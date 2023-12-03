Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,824 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in América Móvil by 1,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.