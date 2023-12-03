Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

