Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

