CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $170,463.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,659.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012 shares of company stock worth $2,458,236 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

