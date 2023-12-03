Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 86.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Further Reading

