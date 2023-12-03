Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $104.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

