Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $180.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

