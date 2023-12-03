Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on January 17th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 212.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of CPT opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,793,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

