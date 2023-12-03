California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.70% of California Water Service Group worth $50,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,387,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,347,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after buying an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

