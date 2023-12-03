Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.