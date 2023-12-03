Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $25.33 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $368.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,687.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,687.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,011,117 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

