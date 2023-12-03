Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $25.00

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $829,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,012 shares of company stock worth $2,458,236. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

