Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $25.00

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
Read More
