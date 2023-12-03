Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) versus PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Financial Survey

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) and PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -17.40% -12.98% -10.79% PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blade Air Mobility and PROOF Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 142.24%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.64 -$27.26 million ($0.52) -6.19 PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

