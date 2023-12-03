Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$12.18. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$12.18, with a volume of 98,926 shares.

BDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.87. The stock has a market cap of C$654.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.5490196 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

