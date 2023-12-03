Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 491,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

