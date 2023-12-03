Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

