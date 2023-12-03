Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 837 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Vontier by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vontier by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vontier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.