Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $212,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.3% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.