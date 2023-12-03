Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,704 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.