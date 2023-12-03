Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,053 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 196.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its position in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in UDR by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

