Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 68.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

