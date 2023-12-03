Bessemer Group Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

