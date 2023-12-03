Bessemer Group Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 241.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $220.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day moving average is $225.36. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.