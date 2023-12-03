Bessemer Group Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 302.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $28.71 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

