Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 66,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 186,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

