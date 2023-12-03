Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Moelis & Company by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 56,011 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

