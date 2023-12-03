Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

MTG opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

