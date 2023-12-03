Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,652,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,041,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,692,000 after acquiring an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

