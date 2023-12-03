Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HSBC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,420,000 after purchasing an additional 438,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $38.66 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

