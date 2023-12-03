Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,663 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

