Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $7.12. Bankinter shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 143 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

