Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

