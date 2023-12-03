AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALOT

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.