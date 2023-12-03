Arweave (AR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.61 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $527.54 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00020416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,477.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.90 or 0.00577286 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00124644 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
