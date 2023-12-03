Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $165.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.94 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.