Analyzing Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of VICI Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -72.66% 19.43% 1.99% VICI Properties 68.69% 10.02% 5.76%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 VICI Properties 0 3 7 0 2.70

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.48%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $35.45, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $29.64 million 3.67 $21.74 million ($2.00) -2.02 VICI Properties $2.60 billion 12.13 $1.12 billion $2.39 12.76

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and RMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 92 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 38 non-gaming experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 125 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and approximately 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Bowlero, Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

