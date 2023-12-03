Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Up 2.1%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVPS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

