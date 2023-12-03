Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Americas Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 3.88% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Technology Acquisition

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

