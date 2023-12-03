American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Shares of AMWD opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $84.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

