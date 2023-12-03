American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.
Shares of AMWD opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $84.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
