American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Up 16.4% in November

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

