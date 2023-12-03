Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,868 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Amedisys worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

