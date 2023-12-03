Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLR opened at $0.59 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1,890.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLR. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

