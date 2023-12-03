Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Up 16.9% in November

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. Akso Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

