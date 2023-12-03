Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akoya Biosciences

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Akoya Biosciences news, COO Frederic Pla bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 7.5 %

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.